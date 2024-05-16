40,302 Shares in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $18,412,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,363,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,526,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KLG traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 75,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,633. WK Kellogg Co has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

