4,170 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 189.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,115,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 36.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after buying an additional 151,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 1,125.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 99,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.