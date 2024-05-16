49,819 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Embraer by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Embraer by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Embraer Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 2,499,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,316. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

