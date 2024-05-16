4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07, Zacks reports. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.94. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 21,145 shares of company stock valued at $668,951 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

