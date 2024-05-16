54,558 Shares in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Capital Southwest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 175,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. JMP Securities cut Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

