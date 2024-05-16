5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa Buys 5,800 Shares

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00.

Jean-Marie Bourassa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.52 per share, with a total value of C$271,561.85.

5N Plus Stock Performance

VNP stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.41. 103,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.15 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.2835821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on 5N Plus

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

