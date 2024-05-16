6,045 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Parsons by 8.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSN traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 427.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

