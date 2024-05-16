68,298 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

XME traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $62.83. 2,607,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,091. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $63.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

