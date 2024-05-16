6,886 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 19,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,584 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $57,218,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vistra by 509.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,554,000 after buying an additional 1,449,905 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 1,701.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,469,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 3,796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of VST traded down $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,979,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

View Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.