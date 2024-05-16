7,207 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,751 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,266,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,919,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,200,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

