726 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,589. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $763.41. 126,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,165. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.16 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $747.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $724.10. The company has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.