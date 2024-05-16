8,264 Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ingredion by 833.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,779 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.0 %

Ingredion stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 397,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $122.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

