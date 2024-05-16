89bio’s (ETNB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 215.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. 89bio has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.15.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

