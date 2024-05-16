8common Limited (ASX:8CO) Insider Adrian Bunter Buys 400,000 Shares

8common Limited (ASX:8CO – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Bunter acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,400.00 ($8,211.92).

8common Limited develops and distributes software solutions in Australia, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers Expense8, a travel and expense management solution that allows employees book and reconcile travel expenses; Perform8, a suit of online surveying solution for action planning the business; and CardHero, a funds distribution solution.

