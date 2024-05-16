AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

IDTVF stock remained flat at $36.87 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. AB Industrivärden has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $36.87.

About AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

