ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 4,423,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26,104.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ABMRF opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $18.26.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

