Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.60. Absci shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 174,416 shares.

The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 1,933.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABSI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Absci news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,139,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Absci by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Absci during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $545.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

