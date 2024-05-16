Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.53. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AXDX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

