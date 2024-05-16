Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares during the period. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

