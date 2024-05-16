Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $295.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $409.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACN. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $381.67.

Get Accenture alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,052. Accenture has a 12-month low of $280.23 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.63. The stock has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after buying an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,421,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.