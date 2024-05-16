Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 3.8%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 393,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,598,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $45,896.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,307 shares of company stock worth $428,090 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

