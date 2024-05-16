adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2394 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

adidas Trading Up 2.6 %

ADDYY stock opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. adidas has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADDYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

