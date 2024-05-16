Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lessened by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,289 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,589 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $482.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,915. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.12 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.99. The company has a market cap of $216.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.