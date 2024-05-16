Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Gap Down to $75.86

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.86, but opened at $74.12. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 341,573 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 264.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.