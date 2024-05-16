AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Director Sells $671,308.29 in Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AECOM Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE ACM opened at $91.08 on Thursday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,011.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 33.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
