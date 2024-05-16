AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Director Sells $671,308.29 in Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AECOM Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ACM opened at $91.08 on Thursday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,011.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 33.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

