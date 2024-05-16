Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $184.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 253,745 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter worth $150,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

