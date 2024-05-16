Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
