AFC Energy’s (AFC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($50.24) price target on the stock.
AFC Energy Price Performance
Shares of LON:AFC opened at GBX 20.90 ($0.26) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.56. The stock has a market cap of £156.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,045.00 and a beta of 2.42. AFC Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 11.18 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.
AFC Energy Company Profile
