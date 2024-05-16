AFC Energy’s (AFC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($50.24) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:AFC opened at GBX 20.90 ($0.26) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.56. The stock has a market cap of £156.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,045.00 and a beta of 2.42. AFC Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 11.18 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

