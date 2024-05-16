Afentra (LON:AET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.80

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.80 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.67), with a volume of 2248735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60 ($0.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,262.50 and a beta of 0.07.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

