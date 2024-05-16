AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Down to $118.04

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.04, but opened at $114.83. AGCO shares last traded at $113.88, with a volume of 245,518 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

AGCO Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

