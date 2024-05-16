Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Update

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Agile Group Stock Performance
Shares of AGPYY stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Agile Group has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.
Agile Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agile Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.