Akero Therapeutics’ (AKRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKRO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 29.27. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -0.29.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $2,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,439,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,627. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 225.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 346,317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 101.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 126,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 63,346 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

