Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 70,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 70,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 73.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,798,000 after buying an additional 475,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

