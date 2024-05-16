Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:BABA traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.54. 34,879,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,273,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $219.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.