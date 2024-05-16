Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.96.

NYSE BABA traded up $5.80 on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,442,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,234,240. The company has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

