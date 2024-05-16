Alicia Syrett Sells 3,000 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Alicia Syrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,687 shares in the company, valued at $617,804.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alicia Syrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of Digimarc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.

Digimarc Stock Up 0.8 %

DMRC stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $542.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.18. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DMRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 34.7% during the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 200,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digimarc by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

