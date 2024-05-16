ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

ALE opened at $63.15 on Thursday. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 214.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,582 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 102.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 13.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

