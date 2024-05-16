Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,147 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 480,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 410,520 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

