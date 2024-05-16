Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Short Interest Update

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

EXTO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. Almacenes Éxito has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter worth $6,850,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter valued at $713,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000.

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

