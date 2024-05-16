Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $196.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.60.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $173.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,061,258. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $144.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.