Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $174.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,513,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,174,537. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

