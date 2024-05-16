Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $195.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,520,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,190,387. Alphabet has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

