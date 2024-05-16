Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMPS. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of AMPS opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.77 million, a PE ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altus Power will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at $56,856,202.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 805.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 196.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

