Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altus Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE AMPS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,721. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $631.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at $56,856,202.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 805.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

