AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 1.3 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIT stock opened at $157.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $135.70 and a one year high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

