Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

AS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $1,630,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

