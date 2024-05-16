American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.43.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $91.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

