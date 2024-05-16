American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 18.2% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 90.8% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.71.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $242.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,099. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.81. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $243.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

