American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,425 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American International Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in American International Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 476,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AIG traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 988,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,748. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

