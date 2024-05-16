AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 1,470 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

AMETEK stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.77. The stock had a trading volume of 328,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.74.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

